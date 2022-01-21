Heartland Votes
Gov. Beshear orders flags at half-staff in honor of fallen National Guard member

Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered flags at half-staff in Kentucky from sunrise to sunset on Sunday, Jan. 23 to honor the passing of a member of the Kentucky National Guard.(tcw-kfvs12)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered flags at half-staff in Kentucky from sunrise to sunset on Sunday, Jan. 23 to honor the passing of a member of the Kentucky National Guard.

Sgt. 1st Class Johnnie Lee Patrick II was serving in active duty when he died in El Paso, Texas, as part of the Southwest Border Mission.

He served in the Kentucky National Guard for more than 20 years.

He will be buried on Sunday at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Estill County.

