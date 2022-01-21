Future Farmer Fridays: Jackson FFA student prepares for Ag Business career

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - When you think of the Future Farmers of America Organization, you might think of raising cattle or growing soybeans, but for one Heartland student, it’s all about business.

“I felt like that was an organization that I wanted to be a part of,” Cooper Childers said.

Cooper Childers said his brothers are the reason he joined FFA at Jackson High School.

“I come from a family of four boys and they’re all older and the two closest to me actually were in FFA and I’ve heard so much about it from them,” Childers said.

Childers is here to finish what one of his brothers started two years ago, but couldn’t complete due to COVID.

“My goal with that engine is just to take it to contest and we have one of the best shops in Missouri which I’m thankful for because we make it to state just about every year,” he said.

He said he’s familiar with the farm, but that’s not his end goal.

“I’m more interested in the business side of it,” he said.

“I just like the transacting in sales because I’m good with people and I like talking to people and I just feel like I can make connections through sales, and I’d just be pretty good at it”

He thanks FFA for giving him the skills to succeed.

“We have public speaking institutes, and we have different competitions where you can go around the state, meet different people from different chapters and that really helps with making connections,” he said.

With that comes new opportunities.

“I actually have a possible internship with Buchheit to do some sort of grain trading and that will be during the summers while I’m in college,” he said.

As he wraps up his senior year of high school, he hopes to watch his chapter grow.

“I really want to see some active participation among people who don’t look at the stigmas of what FFA is, who don’t look at the stereotypes and just see that its good for career readiness and leadership skills,” he said.

He plans to compete in forestry or Ag mechanics in the spring competitions and will take his engine building skills with him.

Childers will spend the next couple of months preparing for those spring competitions in hopes of making it to state.

