First Alert Friday Forecast

Our weather will remain dry and rather quiet over the next few days, with a gradual warming/moderating trend. Today will be cold again, but less cold and blustery than on Thursday. Some of our southern counties may actually reach the freezing point this afternoon (along with downtown locations) but many areas will stay just below freezing again. A few clouds are moving through today as northeast breezes continue, but these area likely to thin out this afternoon and evening. Tonight will be clear, calm, cold and very frosty. Daybreak lows tomorrow morning will range from the upper SD’s to the mid teens. The weekend will be dry and a bit less cold, with highs in the 30s and 40s and not too much wind.

There is only one potential precipitation system on the horizon, and even that one system is looking iffy. Some models are bringing a disturbance in from the southwest on Tuesday with a little light rain and snow, but other models are keeping this just to our south….which has been the pattern lately…so for now will stay with a slight chance. Otherwise, Monday will be the warmest day of the week with highs near 50 or so, with more cold air blowing in for the second half of the week.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.