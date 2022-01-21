First Alert: Bitterly cold, but a few degrees warmer

(KFVS) - Today will be sunny and a few degrees warmer than yesterday, but it will still be bitterly cold.

Wake-up temperatures are in the single digits north and the low teens south, but wind chills will make it feel like zero degrees to the low single digits.

Isolated frost is possible in some locations.

The Heartland will struggle to make it close to the freezing mark by the afternoon.

Highs will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s, but northerly winds will make if feel like the lower 20s.

Tonight temps will drop back into the lower teens with wind chills in the single digits by Saturday morning.

The weekend will be partly cloudy, dry and warmer.

Saturday will be in the 30s and the 40s on Sunday.

A slight warm-up continues into Monday, but it won’t last much longer.

Highs on Monday will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

A front will likely move into the Heartland on Tuesday, which could give us a mix of rain and snow.

Behind the front, there will be another round of below average temps back into the low 30s.

