FBI: Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito’s murder in notebook

FILE - This photo shows Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie.
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation announced Friday it is wrapping up its investigation into the Gabby Petito murder case, revealing a notebook found near prime suspect Brian Laundrie’s remains included a confession to her killing.

“All logical investigative steps have been concluded in this case. The investigation did not identify any other individuals other than Brian Laundrie directly involved in the tragic death of Gabby Petito,” read a statement from the FBI’s Denver field office.

The FBI first began investigating Petito’s disappearance on Sept. 12 after receiving reports from her family that she had gone missing in an area near the Grand Teton National Park.

Petito’s remains were found on Sept. 19, in an area where she and her boyfriend Laundrie had been seen together.

A coroner’s report determined she died of blunt-force injuries and strangulation.

The investigation then turned to the last person believed to see her alive - Laundrie.

A detailed timeline revealed by the FBI shows Laundrie used Petito’s debit card on his trip back to Florida from Wyoming. There were also several text messages sent between Laundrie and Petito’s phone after her death, in what the FBI says was an attempt to give the impression that Petito was still alive.

Laundrie’s parents reported him missing on September 17. His vehicle was found a couple days earlier, but there was no sign of Laundrie.

About a month later, Laundrie’s remains were found in the same area, along with a backpack, notebook and a revolver. The FBI says the notebook contained written statements by Laundrie claiming responsibility for Petito’s death.

The FBI says the exact area where the remains were found was submerged by water when they searched earlier.

A coroner determined Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino released the following statement:

“Gabby and Brian are no longer with their families and this tragedy has caused enormous emotional pain and suffering to all who loved either or both of them. We can only hope that with today’s closure of the case each family can begin to heal and move forward and find peace in and with the memories of their children.”

