Dexter man arrested on warrants for sodomy, deviate sexual intercourse
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Dexter, Mo. man on warrants for sodomy.
According to the sheriff’s office, Michael P. Hamilton, 42, of Dexter, was arrested on a Stoddard County warrant for three counts of Statutory Sodomy or Attempted Sodomy - Deviate Sexual Intercourse - Person Less Than 12 Years of Age, and two counts of Sexual Misconduct Involving Child Under Age 15 - 1st Offense.
He has been booked in the Stoddard County Jail on a $35,000 cash only bond.
The sheriff’s office says he remains in custody at this time.
