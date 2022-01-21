Department of Agriculture awards grants to youth community service projects, including some in the Heartland

(KFVS) - The Department of Agriculture has awarded grants to help with 4-H and FFA youth service projects, including some students in the Heartland.

There were 16 youth groups across Missouri awarded grants from the Department of Agriculture’s 2022 Building Our American Communities grant program.

Among the groups is the FFA chapter at Portageville School District in New Madrid County.

In 4-H Clubs, this includes Farrar Hawthrone 4-H in Perry County.

“We are proud to play a small part in these terrific projects spearheaded by 4-H and FFA students,” said Director Chinn. “Fairgrounds, parks and town squares across the state have seen the benefit of the hard work and community spirit these students show. I applaud their efforts to make a difference in their communities.”

The full list of FFA Chapters includes:

Sheldon FFA (Vernon County)

NEVC FFA (Vernon County)

Portageville School District FFA (New Madrid County)

Ste. Genevieve FFA (Ste. Genevieve County)

Warrenton FFA (Warren County)

Macon FFA (Macon County)

California FFA (Moniteau County)

Polo FFA (Caldwell County)

The full list of 4-H Clubs includes:

Learn A Do 4-H (Barton County)

City Clover 4-H (Barton County)

Cass County Youth 4-H Gardening Club, Belton (Cass County)

Shamrock 4-H (Moniteau County)

Macon Easy Riders 4-H (Macon County)

Macon County 4-H (Macon County)

Farrar Hawthrone 4-H (Perry County)

Polo Trailblazers 4-H (Caldwell County)

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.