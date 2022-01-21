Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Department of Agriculture awards grants to youth community service projects, including some in the Heartland

There were 16 youth groups across Missouri awarded grants from the Department of Agriculture’s...
There were 16 youth groups across Missouri awarded grants from the Department of Agriculture’s 2022 Building Our American Communities grant program. (Source: Stock image/Pexels)(Pexels)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - The Department of Agriculture has awarded grants to help with 4-H and FFA youth service projects, including some students in the Heartland.

There were 16 youth groups across Missouri awarded grants from the Department of Agriculture’s 2022 Building Our American Communities grant program.

Among the groups is the FFA chapter at Portageville School District in New Madrid County.

In 4-H Clubs, this includes Farrar Hawthrone 4-H in Perry County.

“We are proud to play a small part in these terrific projects spearheaded by 4-H and FFA students,” said Director Chinn. “Fairgrounds, parks and town squares across the state have seen the benefit of the hard work and community spirit these students show. I applaud their efforts to make a difference in their communities.”

The full list of FFA Chapters includes:

  • Sheldon FFA (Vernon County)
  • NEVC FFA (Vernon County)
  • Portageville School District FFA (New Madrid County)
  • Ste. Genevieve FFA (Ste. Genevieve County)
  • Warrenton FFA (Warren County)
  • Macon FFA (Macon County)
  • California FFA (Moniteau County)
  • Polo FFA (Caldwell County)

The full list of 4-H Clubs includes:

  • Learn A Do 4-H (Barton County)
  • City Clover 4-H (Barton County)
  • Cass County Youth 4-H Gardening Club, Belton (Cass County)
  • Shamrock 4-H (Moniteau County)
  • Macon Easy Riders 4-H (Macon County)
  • Macon County 4-H (Macon County)
  • Farrar Hawthrone 4-H (Perry County)
  • Polo Trailblazers 4-H (Caldwell County)

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Symptoms of COVID, yet negative at-home test results
Joshua Brock was last seen at 12 p.m. leaving his Orient, Ill. home on a bicycle and later in...
Human remains found in Franklin County believed to be missing man
A 44-year-old Murphysboro man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Jackson County on...
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Jackson County
Leaders at Cape Girardeau and Jackson say the changes are due to an increasing number of...
Some Heartland schools going virtual due to COVID-19 cases
Highs today will remain below freezing, only reaching the low to mid 20s by the afternoon.
First Alert: Bitter wind chills, blustery all day

Latest News

A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Crews battled an early morning fire at a hunting club in Union County on Thursday, January 20.
Crews battle fire at hunting club in Union County
Brittany A. Kimsey, 32 of Symsonia, faces numerous charges after a high-speed chase in parts of...
Woman arrested after police chase in Graves & McCracken Counties
Thursday, the House easily passed House Bill 1, the two-year spending plan, 85 to 8. That...
Ky. legislators moving quickly to adopt new budget