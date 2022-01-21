Heartland Votes
Crews battle fire at hunting club in Union County

Crews battled an early morning fire at a hunting club in Union County on Thursday, January 20.
Crews battled an early morning fire at a hunting club in Union County on Thursday, January 20.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 9:48 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Crews battled an early morning fire at a hunting club in Union County on Thursday, January 20.

Firefighters were called to the Arrowhead Hunting Club on State Forest Road at 1:27 a.m.

According to the Wolf Lake-Ware Fire Protection District, everyone got out of the building safely, but two dogs were killed in the fire.

The extent of damage is not clear.

The fire department said the cause of the blaze is undetermined at this time.

