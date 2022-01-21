Heartland Votes
Advertisement

‘A Christmas Story’ sequel set with Peter Billingsley reprising role as Ralphie, reports say

‘A Christmas Story’ sequel set with Peter Billingsley reprising role as Ralphie, reports say
‘A Christmas Story’ sequel set with Peter Billingsley reprising role as Ralphie, reports say(AP)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 8:29 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas already with one of Cleveland’s most iconic movies set to film a sequel with its original star reprising his role nearly 40 years later!

The Hollywood Reporter said Legendary and Warner Bros. are producing the sequel to the 1983 holiday classic, A Christmas Story, with Peter Billingsley starring as Ralphie once again.

The original beloved Christmas movie was set in the 1940s on Cleveland Street with 9-year-old Ralphie desperately dreaming of having a Red Ryder BB gun under the tree while his father proudly displays his leg lamp “major award.”

Cue the line, “Fra-GEE-leh! It must be Italian!”

Production for the sequel intended for HBO Max titled, A Christmas Story Christmas, is set to begin in Hungary in February, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The new story will be set in the 1970s as adult Ralphie returns to his Cleveland Street house to “deliver his kids a magical Christmas like the one he had growing up,” as the now-father reconnects “with his childhood friends” and reconciles “the passing of his Old Man,” The Hollywood Reporter stated.

“I triple-dog-dare ya” to get out your pink nightmare Easter bunny costume and put your leg lamp out in the window early this year... just don’t stick your tongue to a frozen flagpole though.

(A Christmas Story House and Museum)

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Brock was last seen at 12 p.m. leaving his Orient, Ill. home on a bicycle and later in...
Human remains found in Franklin County believed to be missing man
Symptoms of COVID, yet negative at-home test results
A 44-year-old Murphysboro man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Jackson County on...
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Jackson County
Highs today will remain below freezing, only reaching the low to mid 20s by the afternoon.
First Alert: Bitter wind chills, blustery all day
Leaders at Cape Girardeau and Jackson say the changes are due to an increasing number of...
Some Heartland schools going virtual due to COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Southeast Health Foundation is hosting its 5th annual Journey Gala this weekend.
Southeast Health fundraiser
Showtimes start on Thursday at 7 p.m. - 10 p.m., Friday at 2 p.m. - 10 p.m. and Saturday at 1...
Bootheel Bluegrass Festival coming to southeast Missouri
In Carbondale a MLK Day event was held for community members.
Carbondale MLK Day event
New bike trail coming to Perryville.
Perry County trail update
Travis Tritt, is returning to the Show Me Center on Friday, April 1.
Travis Tritt to return to Show Me Center