Camper fire in Marshall County takes lives of two Dec. 10 tornado victims

The individuals were living in the camper because their home had been damaged in the tornado.
By Clayton Hester
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BENTON, Ky. (KFVS) - Two people died in a camper fire on Noles Lane between Benton and Gilbertsville according to the Marshall County Sheriff Eddie McGuire.

They attempted to thaw out the frozen pipes with a propane heater, the sheriff said, which led to the camper catching fire quickly.

One man escaped, running through flames.

A grandmother and granddaughter died in the fire.

The victims were 83-year-old Sheila Mays and 18-year-old Gabby Mays.

The camper was located right beside their house.

