Bitterly Cold Friday Morning

Clear skies this morning with frigid temps in the single digits north and low teens south. Isolated frost will be present in some areas. Light northerly winds will make it feel like zero degrees into the low single digits during the morning. Sunny skies today with temperatures only a few degrees warmer than yesterday. Our area will struggle to make it close to the freezing mark by the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 20s to low 30s. However, it will feel like the lower 20s due to the winds.

Partly cloudy skies tonight with temps dropping back into the lower teens. Wind chills we be in the single digits Saturday morning. Overall, the weekend will be dry with partly cloudy skies. The 30s on Saturday and the 40s on Sunday. A slight warm up continues into Monday with the upper 40s/low 50s for one day. A front will likely move through heading into Tuesday which could give us a mixture of rain and snow. Behind this front will be another round of below average temperatures back in the lower 30s.

-Lisa

