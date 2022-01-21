2 arrested in attack, armed robbery of 87-year-old man, sheriff says

UPDATE:

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Two men have been arrested in connection with the attack and armed robbery of an 87-year-old man, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard announced Friday, Jan. 21.

Sheriff Ard says John Bailey, 49, of Baton Rouge, has been arrested on charges of armed robbery, attempted first-degree murder, and felon in possession of a firearm.

John Bailey (Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)

Rauman Laurent, 39, of Denham Springs, was also arrested on the charge of accessory after the fact to armed robbery, authorities say.

Rauman Laurent (Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)

ORIGINAL:

HOLDEN, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office say an 87-year-old man was briefly hospitalized after being robbed Monday night.

Investigators say the incident happened around 8 pm. Monday, Jan. 17, at his home on LA 441 in Holden.

“Kind of cowardly, pathetic,” said Wyatt Pearson, the grandson of the man attacked.

Those are the words Pearson used to describe the person who did a number on his grandpa.

He was attacked while outside his home getting firewood. (Wyatt Pearson)

“He’s an old farmer. Everybody in town knows him and he grew up up in Holden all of his life. So, he’s got some land and some cows, he’s worked hard all of his life.

Detectives said the elderly man had a cut on his head when they first spoke to him. They say they later learned an unidentified ‘masked’ suspect confronted the victim outside of his home while he was getting some firewood, & then attacked him.

“Upon arrival, LPSO deputies made contact with the male victim. The victim had a cut to his head. Detectives learned that an unidentified ‘masked’ suspect confronted the victim outside of his home & then, attacked him. The suspect was armed & demanded the victim’s money & valuables. Once the suspect gained access to those things, the victim was tied up. The suspect fled in the victim’s vehicle: 2005 Ford Taurus. Vehicle is greenish/brown in color.’” Livingston Parish Jason Ard said.

“He was attacked by a man with a gun, fought with him on the porch for a minute, and the guy put a gun to his head, and told him he’d kill him if he didn’t open up his safe. So he had to go open his safe for him, dude left him tied up, took his car and left,” said Pearson.

Hutchinson was taken to the hospital to get stitches. His family is downright furious.

“Just mad, anger, everybody wants revenge. But most of all, we want to see the person go to jail for it,” said Pearson.

Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard echoes that anger.

“So, I’m just like everybody else in the area, a little angry a little disgusted about the situation. But it’s our job to make sure we find this guy and that’s what we’re going to do. And we’ll do the best job that we can and bring some justice over there. So hopefully these neighbors and the surrounding area can get a little rest because I’m sure they’re very concerned,” said Sheriff Ard.

Sheriff Ard says the 87-year-old put up a good fight for a while against the masked suspect.

“It’s heartbreaking and downright makes me angry. An 87-year-old man doesn’t deserve this, and so that’s why my guys are out they are working as hard as they are, and we’re going to make sure we catch this person. I don’t even know what person in their right mind would do anything like this to an 87-year-old man, much less anybody,” said Ard.

He believes this was an isolated incident, and that Hutchinson may have been targeted.

“So again we’re still looking at all this, it’s still early on in the evidence. But just to let the residents know, we do believe this was an isolated incident, but you still need to use precautions and make sure they protect themselves, and keep their eyes and ears open,” said Ard.

Pearson says his grandpa is at the house recovering and just wants to move past this.

“He doesn’t really see too much of a big deal about it. But everybody is trying to make him feel better. He’s pretty tough, he’s been through a lot,” said Pearson.

A reward is being offered by the family for whoever has information leading to an arrest of the suspect.

Of person that beat up 87-year-old Holden man Monday night. (Wyatt Pearson)

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.