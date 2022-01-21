100-year-old Cairo business broken into

CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - A business in operations for more than 100 years in Cairo appears to have been the target of vandals overnight.

George Bell, the owner of Bell Monument Works, said someone broke into the business on the 3600 block of Sycamore Street, riffled through documents in the office and stole a couple of items.

The documents had been thrown all over the floor of the office.

This is a portion of the mess the owner of Bell Monument Works found Friday morning, January 21. He said documents were riffled through and then thrown on the office floor. (Source: KFVS/Jordin Wyatt)

In addition to the big mess, Bell said generator and an equipment cart were stolen from the business, and it’s possible thieves took some checks and records.

He made the discovery when he was in the process of opening the business Friday morning, January 21.

Bell called police to report what had happened.

He said it is a shame that someone would do this to one of a few businesses still remaining in Cairo.

“It’s ridiculous. It is downright irresponsible,” said Bell. “Someone was very hard up or someone was very mean and nasty. I don’t know what else to say- flabbergasted, frustrated, whatever words you want to use like that.”

After police investigated, Bell began cleaning up the mess and restoring operations, best as he can under the circumstances.

“We’ll be out of Commission for people who are in need,” said Bell. “We don’t take care of just memorial purposes, but of different cemeteries in the entire area. That information is irreplaceable and has been lost.”

The owner of Bell Monument Works, George Bell, called police after discovering someone broke into the business overnight. (Source: KFVS/Jordin Wyatt)

