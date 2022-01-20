WKTC has closed due to increase COVID-19 cases, bad weather

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - West Kentucky Community and Technical College has closed their campus due to inclement weather and an increase of COVID-19 cases.

The campus will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 20 and Friday, Jan 21.

According to WKTC, their employees will work remotely.

The Diagnostic Medical Sonography pre-admission conference has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 25, at 4 p.m. in the Allied Health building, room E105.

Information about WKCTC classes can be found online.

