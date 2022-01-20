Heartland Votes
WKTC has closed due to increase COVID-19 cases, bad weather

West Kentucky Community and Technical College will close their campus due to inclement weather...
West Kentucky Community and Technical College will close their campus due to inclement weather and an increase of COVID-19 cases.(KFVS)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:54 PM CST
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - West Kentucky Community and Technical College has closed their campus due to inclement weather and an increase of COVID-19 cases.

The campus will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 20 and Friday, Jan 21.

According to WKTC, their employees will work remotely.

The Diagnostic Medical Sonography pre-admission conference has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 25, at 4 p.m. in the Allied Health building, room E105.

Information about WKCTC classes can be found online.

