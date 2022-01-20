WKTC has closed due to increase COVID-19 cases, bad weather
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:54 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - West Kentucky Community and Technical College has closed their campus due to inclement weather and an increase of COVID-19 cases.
The campus will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 20 and Friday, Jan 21.
According to WKTC, their employees will work remotely.
The Diagnostic Medical Sonography pre-admission conference has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 25, at 4 p.m. in the Allied Health building, room E105.
Information about WKCTC classes can be found online.
