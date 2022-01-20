Some Heartland schools going virtual due to COVID-19 cases

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau, Jackson and a number of other school districts in the Heartland are going virtual.

Leaders at Cape Girardeau and Jackson say the changes are due to an increasing number of absences due to illness.

We will be utilizing an AMI Day Friday, January 21, 2022 due to an uptick in illness within our school community. ... Posted by Cape Girardeau Public Schools on Thursday, January 20, 2022

The Jackson R-2 School District will be closed Thursday, January 20th for hazardous road conditions due to winter... Posted by Jackson R-2 School District on Wednesday, January 19, 2022

According to data posted on the Cape Girardeau School District’s website, 52 staff members and 138 students are currently infected with COVID-19.

You can find our list of schools going virtual or closing on our website at kfvs12.com/schoolclosings.

