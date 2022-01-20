Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Some Heartland schools going virtual due to COVID-19 cases

Leaders at Cape Girardeau and Jackson say the changes are due to an increasing number of...
Leaders at Cape Girardeau and Jackson say the changes are due to an increasing number of absences due to illness.(KWTX)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau, Jackson and a number of other school districts in the Heartland are going virtual.

Leaders at Cape Girardeau and Jackson say the changes are due to an increasing number of absences due to illness.

We will be utilizing an AMI Day Friday, January 21, 2022 due to an uptick in illness within our school community. ...

Posted by Cape Girardeau Public Schools on Thursday, January 20, 2022

The Jackson R-2 School District will be closed Thursday, January 20th for hazardous road conditions due to winter...

Posted by Jackson R-2 School District on Wednesday, January 19, 2022

According to data posted on the Cape Girardeau School District’s website, 52 staff members and 138 students are currently infected with COVID-19.

You can find our list of schools going virtual or closing on our website at kfvs12.com/schoolclosings.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water on the area roads will likely begin to freeze, especially on bridges and overpasses, so...
First Alert: Tracking rain, sleet, snow tonight as temps drop
Nicholas Talley, 26, of Jackson, Mo., was charged with possession of a controlled substance,...
Car chase leads officers from Cape Girardeau to Illinois
They said more than 220 people in Cape Girardeau County are required to register as sex...
Cape Girardeau Co. Sheriff’s Office finds 16 non-compliant registered sex offenders
Mackenzie Hopkins, 24, was found murdered and her 4-year-old daughter is in critical condition.
Mom killed, 4-year-old daughter bludgeoned and left for dead
Police and an ambulance were on scene at the apartment complex Legends Cape Girardeau.
Cape Girardeau police looking for man after report of gunshots at apartment complex

Latest News

A man was found dead near the railroad tracks on Tuesday evening, January 18.
Man found dead near railroad tracks in Massac Co., Ill.
Governor Andy Beshear gave a Team Kentucky update at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 20.
Gov. Beshear’s Team Kentucky update
Both southbound lanes of Interstate 69, near the Draffenville exit, in Marshall County were...
I-69 southbound lanes reopened in Marshall County after SEMI crash
Heartland Heritage 1/19/22
Heartland Heritage 1/19/22