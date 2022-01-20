Some Heartland schools going virtual due to COVID-19 cases
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau, Jackson and a number of other school districts in the Heartland are going virtual.
Leaders at Cape Girardeau and Jackson say the changes are due to an increasing number of absences due to illness.
According to data posted on the Cape Girardeau School District’s website, 52 staff members and 138 students are currently infected with COVID-19.
