CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) -The SIU Basketball team defeated Indiana State 63-55 Wednesday night in Carbondale to improve to 10-8 and 3-3 in the Missouri Valley Conference.

Lance Jones led the Salukis with 14 points and 6 rebounds.

Southern Illinois returns to MVC action Saturday at Bradley at 7 p.m.

