SEMI hauling frozen food crashes, blocks I-69 southbound lanes in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Both southbound lanes of Interstate 69, near the Draffenville exit, in Marshall County are blocked during the Thursday morning commute because of a crash.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, a SEMI hauling frozen food crashed in the median.

Cleaning up the crash will likely not be a pleasant task for crews.

Not only is it bitterly cold outside with wind chills in the single digits, KYTC said the frozen food has to be unloaded before the SEMI can be removed.

Both lanes of I-69 are expected to be reopened at approximately 10 a.m.

Drivers traveling southbound on I-69 should take the U.S. 68 Draffenville exit 47 ramp to U.S. 68 east, then follow U.S. 641 south to Benton to return to I-69 at the KY 348 exit 43 Interchange.

Drivers who regularly travel on U.S. 641 between Draffenville and Benton are urged to be aware of the extra traffic.

