Heartland Votes
Advertisement

SEMI hauling frozen food crashes, blocks I-69 southbound lanes in Marshall County

Both southbound lanes of Interstate 69, near the Draffenville exit, in Marshall County are...
Both southbound lanes of Interstate 69, near the Draffenville exit, in Marshall County are blocked during the Thursday morning commute because of a crash.(Source: Google Maps)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Both southbound lanes of Interstate 69, near the Draffenville exit, in Marshall County are blocked during the Thursday morning commute because of a crash.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, a SEMI hauling frozen food crashed in the median.

Cleaning up the crash will likely not be a pleasant task for crews.

Not only is it bitterly cold outside with wind chills in the single digits, KYTC said the frozen food has to be unloaded before the SEMI can be removed.

Both lanes of I-69 are expected to be reopened at approximately 10 a.m.

Drivers traveling southbound on I-69 should take the U.S. 68 Draffenville exit 47 ramp to U.S. 68 east, then follow U.S. 641 south to Benton to return to I-69 at the KY 348 exit 43 Interchange.

Drivers who regularly travel on U.S. 641 between Draffenville and Benton are urged to be aware of the extra traffic.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water on the area roads will likely begin to freeze, especially on bridges and overpasses, so...
First Alert: Tracking rain, sleet, snow tonight as temps drop
Nicholas Talley, 26, of Jackson, Mo., was charged with possession of a controlled substance,...
Car chase leads officers from Cape Girardeau to Illinois
They said more than 220 people in Cape Girardeau County are required to register as sex...
Cape Girardeau Co. Sheriff’s Office finds 16 non-compliant registered sex offenders
Police and an ambulance were on scene at the apartment complex Legends Cape Girardeau.
Cape Girardeau police looking for man after report of gunshots at apartment complex
Mackenzie Hopkins, 24, was found murdered and her 4-year-old daughter is in critical condition.
Mom killed, 4-year-old daughter bludgeoned and left for dead

Latest News

Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Jackson County
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Jackson County
A 44-year-old Murphysboro man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Jackson County on...
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Jackson County
Study shows Missouri as ninth worst state to drive in
A new study shows Missouri is 2022′s ninth worst state to drive in.
Study shows Missouri as ninth worst state to drive in