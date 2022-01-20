Heartland Votes
Safe House of Southeast Missouri helping more men and women in need

By Breanna Harris
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Safe House of Southeast Missouri has expanded its services for victims of abuse.

Last year it served 147 women and three men which is a dramatic increase from the previous year.

”In the first year after we opened our shelter our numbers really increased dramatically,” said Jessica Hill.

Jessica Hill is the executive director of the nonprofit Safe House of Southeast Missouri.

She says after relocating to the new building in June of 2019 they were able to provide more services in the community to those in need.

“When we were in the old shelter building that had a 17-bed capacity. We served an average of 97 women and 52 kids per year and as soon as we opened our new building in the past two years, we’ve averaged 145 women and 94 kids,” said Hill.

Hill says another reason for the increase is due to the surge of domestic violence cases.

“The combination of stresses from lost work or other financial constraints and then the forced seclusion and quarantine and having to stay home in those kinds of environments has really made the domestic violence situations worse,” said Hill.

Hill says with the bed capacity now at 40 instead of 17 they hope to serve even more men and women in southeast Missouri.

“We have a couple of goals for the upcoming year one is to continue to maintain that high level of service for the victims of domestic violence in our community that we are able to maintain our safe and confidential shelter services and give people a safe place to go day or night,” said Hill.

To learn more about the services offered with the Safe House of Southeast Missouri visit their website.

