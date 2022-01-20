Heartland Votes
Murray State University recognized by Ky. House of Representatives for help following Dec. storms

The legislative citation of appreciation was presented on the House floor by State...
The legislative citation of appreciation was presented on the House floor by State Representative Richard Heath (right), who represents Kentucky's 2nd House District which includes Graves County and parts of McCracken County, to Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson (left), and recognized the University for various outreach and support.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Murray State University was recognized by the Kentucky House of Representatives in Frankfort on Wednesday, January 19 for its efforts in assisting the region following the tornado and severe storms on December 10.

Immediately after the storms and while dealing with a large-scale power outage, the university said it activated its Emergency Operations Center to begin coordinating, communicating and helping those who were deeply impacting in neighboring communities.

The legislative citation of appreciation was presented to Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson on the House floor by State Representative Richard Heath, who represents Kentucky’s 2nd House District which includes Graves County and parts of McCracken County.

Murray State University was recognized by the Kentucky House of Representatives in Frankfort on...
Murray State University was recognized by the Kentucky House of Representatives in Frankfort on January 19 for its efforts in assisting the region following the tragic storms of December 10, 2021. Immediately following the storms and in the midst of a large-scale power outage, the University activated its Emergency Operations Center to begin coordinating, communicating and assisting those who were deeply impacted in neighboring communities.(Murray State University)

“I am very appreciative of Murray State University for immediately offering support and providing crucial assistance to our community during the tornado disaster last month,” Representative Richard Heath said. “We live in a wonderful region of the state that comes together and supports one another quickly in times of need and Murray State, like so many others did just that.”

The legislative citation of appreciation recognized the university for various outreach and support, including the utilization of five campus buildings to house and feed more than 700 National Guard members, FEMA responders and first responders, as well as others displaced by the disaster.

The university’s CFSB Center was also used as a warming shelter, providing both accommodations and food for any and all displaced individuals in western Kentucky.

According to Murray State, its “Racers Give” student scholarship fund was transitioned to specifically assist students impacted by the storms with need-based financial support, through the generosity of the campus community, alumni, friends and other supporters.

“Murray State University has an important duty to this region, particularly in the most unimaginable of circumstances,” Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson said. “We are very appreciative of State Representative Richard Heath and the Kentucky House of Representatives for presenting Murray State University with this citation of appreciation. Many individuals and communities are continuing to find their way forward. We will continue to assist them, as well as our region and state in every manner possible.”

