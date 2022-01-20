Heartland Votes
Man found dead near railroad tracks in Massac Co., Ill.

A man was found dead near the railroad tracks on Tuesday evening, January 18.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MASSAC COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was found dead near the railroad tracks on Tuesday evening, January 18.

According to Illinois State Police, they were asked by the Metropolis Police Department to investigate after a 58-year-old man was found dead on Illinois Route 45 and Airport Road near the railroad tracks.

An autopsy was scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 22.

