Man found dead near railroad tracks in Massac Co., Ill.
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MASSAC COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was found dead near the railroad tracks on Tuesday evening, January 18.
According to Illinois State Police, they were asked by the Metropolis Police Department to investigate after a 58-year-old man was found dead on Illinois Route 45 and Airport Road near the railroad tracks.
An autopsy was scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 22.
