Man found dead near railroad tracks in Massac Co., Ill.

MASSAC COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was found dead near the railroad tracks on Tuesday evening, January 18.

According to Illinois State Police, they were asked by the Metropolis Police Department to investigate after a 58-year-old man was found dead on Illinois Route 45 and Airport Road near the railroad tracks.

An autopsy was scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 22.

