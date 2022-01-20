Heartland Votes
Lexington man helps clear snow from streets in his neighborhood

Road crews were hard at work overnight and through Thursday plowing and salting roads, but they can’t always get to every road. One man decided to take things into his own hands to help dig his neighbors out of the snow.(WKYT)
By Jim Stratman
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Road crews were hard at work overnight and through Thursday plowing and salting roads, but they can’t always get to every road.

One man decided to take things into his own hands to help dig his neighbors out of the snow.

Shovel in hand and a day free of distraction, Derek Picklesimer aimed to clear his neighborhood’s roads.

“I just thought it would be neat to do and I have the day off work, so I thought that this would be a positive way to help out the neighborhood when it needs some help,” Picklesimer said. “When it snowed the first two times this year, the snowplows haven’t come through, which I don’t want to complain about but at the same time it hasn’t been done and the roads have been, well it’s a little hilly in some parts of this subdivision so I just want to help our where I can.”

So, he devised a plan.

“I’m going to be starting here,” Picklesimer said. “I’ve already started and I’m going to be going up Riverman way and working my way out to the main street, and then I’m going to be working my way back.”

And he got to work.

Neighbors tell us the neighborhood rarely sees a snowplow because of how low it is on the cities winter weather response plan. So, they try to help each other out, clearing a sidewalk here, shoveling a driveway there.

Picklesimer is taking that to a new level.

“When some problems arise, people like to complain or direct negative energy and I think we should all be more positive,” said Picklesimer. “And if there’s a way we can help out and take that situation into our own hands I think we should try to do that.”

Picklesimer says he wanted to commend the road crews for the work they do in keeping roads clear. an act like this is just him doing what he can to help.

