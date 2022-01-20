Heartland Votes
Human remains found in Franklin County believed to be missing man

Joshua Brock was last seen at 12 p.m. leaving his Orient, Ill. home on a bicycle and later in...
Joshua Brock was last seen at 12 p.m. leaving his Orient, Ill. home on a bicycle and later in the evening at the Dollar General on the west side of West Frankfort on October 9.(Source: Franklin County Sheriff's Office)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Detectives, Benton firefighters and the Franklin County Coroner’s Office were responded to a report of human remains found in rural Benton shortly before 1 p.m. on Wednesday, January 19.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the remains are believed to be those of Joshua R. Brock, who was reported missing in October.

They said no other information will be released at this time, but an autopsy is scheduled.

Brock was last seen leaving his Orient home at 12 p.m. on a bicycle and later in the evening at the Dollar General on the west side of West Frankfort on October 9.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Kyle Bacon said it was not uncommon to see the 34-year-old biking throughout many communities in the county.

Shortly after his disappearance, two sheriff’s office detectives were assigned to find Brock.

Bacon said, the Brock’s disappearance was under investigation because there was a lack of information on his whereabouts and because he had been missing a considerable amount of time.

Numerous searches were conducted by law enforcement and private groups at various Franklin County locations over the past few months in hopes of finding Brock.

