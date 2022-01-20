Heartland Votes
A Heartland Sheriff’s Department is hiring

Mississippi County is hiring for deputies, dispatch and jailers.
Mississippi County is hiring for deputies, dispatch and jailers.(Jeremy J. Ford)
By Jeremy J. Ford
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 7:44 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MISSISSPPI COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Law enforcement agencies across the heartland are still working to fill open positions.

Mississippi County has a new incentive to get more staff.

“A lot of these positions can be field by part time applicants,” said Sheriff Britten Ferrell.

The Mississippi County Sheriff’s office is currently looking to fill positions.

“We have positions open for corrections officers. That would be the primary one,” said Ferrell.

He said those deputies will be responsible for the inmate care and court transportation.

“We have a position open in the communications side too. That’s a little more detailed, more training involved,” said Ferrell.

With both positions open the new hires will be trained in house which means experience is not necessary.

“Eighteen and older. High school diploma or equivalent thereof. We are looking for people who actually want to work,” said Ferrell.

Ferrell says because they are short staffed the positions also make for a great second job.

“A little extra money. A little more money in the paycheck. Without sacrificing the stuff that they take out of your paycheck. A little more take-home pay. We’re a little short right now, but that will work itself out,” said Ferrell.

Applications for open positions are currently available at the Mississippi County sheriffs office.

