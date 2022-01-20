Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Heartland Hoops 1/21

Heartland Hoops 1/21.
Heartland Hoops 1/21.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - We’ll have scores and highlights for Heartland Hoops at 10 p.m. on Friday, January 21.

You can check scores here.

Our featured games include:

  • Jackson at Cape Central (Game of the Night)
  • Charleston vs. Carterville (Superman Classic at Massac Co. H.S.)
  • Graves County vs. Massac County (Superman Classic)
  • Delta at Kelly
  • Oak Ridge at Chaffee
  • Notre Dame at Saxony Lutheran
  • Kennett at Sikeston
  • New Madrid County Central at Dexter

If you’re at the game, send us your photos and videos below!

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water on the area roads will likely begin to freeze, especially on bridges and overpasses, so...
First Alert: Tracking rain, sleet, snow tonight as temps drop
Nicholas Talley, 26, of Jackson, Mo., was charged with possession of a controlled substance,...
Car chase leads officers from Cape Girardeau to Illinois
Mackenzie Hopkins, 24, was found murdered and her 4-year-old daughter is in critical condition.
Mom killed, 4-year-old daughter bludgeoned and left for dead
They said more than 220 people in Cape Girardeau County are required to register as sex...
Cape Girardeau Co. Sheriff’s Office finds 16 non-compliant registered sex offenders
Police and an ambulance were on scene at the apartment complex Legends Cape Girardeau.
Cape Girardeau police looking for man after report of gunshots at apartment complex

Latest News

Southern Illinois returns to MVC action Saturday at Bradley at 7:00 p.m.
SIU defeats Indiana State in MVC matchup
Watch Heartland Sports on 1/19 at 10 p.m.
Heartland Sports on 1/19 at 10 p.m.
Watch Heartland Sports on 1/19 at 6 p.m.
Heartland Sports on 1/19 at 6 p.m.
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 1/18/22
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 1/18/22