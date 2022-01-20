Heartland airports mostly unaffected by delays due to 5G upgrade

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Some passengers across the country are experiencing airport delays due to 5G uncertainty, but if you’re flying about the Heartland, should you be concerned?

“It’s mostly affecting larger airports with Boeing 777 aircraft, so it really doesn’t affect smaller airports like us,” said Airport Manager Katrina Amos.

She said with cell phone carries upgrading their technology to 5G, the federal aviation administration has concerns about how it will affect the airlines.

“So, they’ve already installed the towers in a lot of areas, but they haven’t switched over fully to the 5GC version of it,” she explained.

It will eventually include all airports across the country.

“We fall into partial economic area, we’re number 196,” Amos said. “As of right now, the plan is to roll out PEA’s numbers 1 through 46. The rest of them, from what I understand, will be finalized or converted in 2023.”

Pilots who fly smaller aircraft that are equipped with and mechanical altimeter should not have a problem.

Bigger planes normally have digital instruments, which could be interrupted by the 5G signal.

“A lot of different equipment that uses the same frequency as the 5GC, so there could be some interruptions with those frequencies. I think as of right now we’re safe,” said Amos.

She said she doesn’t anticipate any issues.

“We’re going to have our business as usual,” she said. “Our airlines service, we are not expecting any delays or anything like that.”

Folks planning to fly in or out of Heartland airports should not expect delays or cancellations due to 5G.

