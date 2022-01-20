Heartland Votes
Graves Co. Health Dept. reports 773 new cases of COVID-19, 1 new death

The Graves County Health Department reported 773 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death...
The Graves County Health Department reported 773 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death on Thursday, January 20.(generic)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Health Department reported 773 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death on Thursday, January 20.

A summary of the cases includes:

  • New cases - 773
  • Total cases - 9,045
  • Additional deaths - 1
  • Total deaths - 150

For more information, click here or call the KY COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-2725.

