Graves Co. Health Dept. reports 773 new cases of COVID-19, 1 new death
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Health Department reported 773 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death on Thursday, January 20.
A summary of the cases includes:
- New cases - 773
- Total cases - 9,045
- Additional deaths - 1
- Total deaths - 150
For more information, click here or call the KY COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-2725.
