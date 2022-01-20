LIVE: Gov. Beshear’s Team Kentucky update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear gave a Team Kentucky update at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 20.

Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman will also be attending the update at the State Capitol in Frankfort.

The briefing will cover a variety of topics, including economic development, infrastructure improvements and the state’s response to COVID-19.

When addressing the latest on the coronavirus, Gov. Beshear will likely discuss the omicron variant, vaccinations, boosters and testing.

Kentucky cases

According to the Kentucky Department of Public Health, there were 12,583 new COVID-19 cases and 25 additional deaths reported on Wednesday.

Currently, there are 2,256 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the state. Of these patients, 455 are in the ICU and 252 are on ventilators.

KDPH reports there are only 185 ICU beds available throughout Kentucky.

The positivity rate is currently 30.77 percent.

There have been a total of 1,027,069 COVID-19 cases and 12,639 deaths reported in Kentucky.

So far, 12,166,811 tests have been conducted.

