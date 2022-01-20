Heartland Votes
Advertisement

LIVE: Gov. Beshear’s Team Kentucky update

By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear gave a Team Kentucky update at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 20.

Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman will also be attending the update at the State Capitol in Frankfort.

The briefing will cover a variety of topics, including economic development, infrastructure improvements and the state’s response to COVID-19.

When addressing the latest on the coronavirus, Gov. Beshear will likely discuss the omicron variant, vaccinations, boosters and testing.

Kentucky cases

According to the Kentucky Department of Public Health, there were 12,583 new COVID-19 cases and 25 additional deaths reported on Wednesday.

Currently, there are 2,256 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the state. Of these patients, 455 are in the ICU and 252 are on ventilators.

KDPH reports there are only 185 ICU beds available throughout Kentucky.

The positivity rate is currently 30.77 percent.

There have been a total of 1,027,069 COVID-19 cases and 12,639 deaths reported in Kentucky.

So far, 12,166,811 tests have been conducted.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water on the area roads will likely begin to freeze, especially on bridges and overpasses, so...
First Alert: Tracking rain, sleet, snow tonight as temps drop
Nicholas Talley, 26, of Jackson, Mo., was charged with possession of a controlled substance,...
Car chase leads officers from Cape Girardeau to Illinois
They said more than 220 people in Cape Girardeau County are required to register as sex...
Cape Girardeau Co. Sheriff’s Office finds 16 non-compliant registered sex offenders
Mackenzie Hopkins, 24, was found murdered and her 4-year-old daughter is in critical condition.
Mom killed, 4-year-old daughter bludgeoned and left for dead
Police and an ambulance were on scene at the apartment complex Legends Cape Girardeau.
Cape Girardeau police looking for man after report of gunshots at apartment complex

Latest News

Both southbound lanes of Interstate 69, near the Draffenville exit, in Marshall County were...
I-69 southbound lanes reopened in Marshall County after SEMI crash
West Kentucky Community and Technical College will close their campus due to inclement weather...
WKTC closes campus Thurs. due to increased COVID-19 cases, bad weather
The Main Jail Complex building of the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.
Ky. representatives introduce bill to make charitable bail organizations illegal
Denied FEMA Assistance? You Can Appeal the Decision.
Denied FEMA Assistance? You Can Appeal the Decision.