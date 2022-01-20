First Alert Thursday Evening Outlook

Our weather will be dry, cold and quiet for the next few days, with a gradual moderating trend starting tomorrow. Tonight will be among the coldest nights of the year thus far, as an arctic high to our north continues to send cold, dry air southward down the Mississippi Valley. North winds this evening will gradually decrease overnight….and with clear skies we’ll likely see official daybreak lows in the SD’s to mid teens….and probably a bit of frost despite very dry air. Friday will be sunny and not quite as cold/breezy with highs right around freezing,=.

The weekend will slowly warm up a bit bit, with highs in the 30s Saturday and into the 40s Sunday. The next system of interest is showing up in some, but not all, models about next Tuesday. If it verifies it would bring a chance of some light rain and snow on Tuesday, followed by another quick shot of cold dry air for the second half of next week. However at this time there is so little agreement among the long-range models that this is a ‘bears watching’ system only. Otherwise it looks like next week should remain dry and a bit colder than average.

