First Alert: Bitter wind chills, blustery all day

Highs today will remain below freezing, only reaching the low to mid 20s by the afternoon.
Highs today will remain below freezing, only reaching the low to mid 20s by the afternoon.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 3:53 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Winter layers will be needed today!

Wake-up temperatures throughout most of the Heartland will be in the teens, but blustery northerly winds will make it feel like the negative to low single digits.

Several Heartland schools are closed or moved to virtual learning today because of slick road conditions from yesterday’s wintry mix or illnesses. The list can be found here.

Highs today will remain below freezing, only reaching the low to mid 20s by the afternoon.

Sustained northerly winds at 10 to 15 mph will make it feel like the teens.

In addition to the bitter cold, icy patches are possible on sidewalks, parking lots and roadways, especially on overpasses and bridges.

You can check current road conditions by clicking on the links below.

You can send us your winter weather photos and videos below!

Tonight, temps will drop back into the single digits and low teens.

Wind chills will remain bitterly clod in the single digits heading into Friday morning.

Highs on Friday will again stay below freezing with feel-like temps in the teens and 20s.

The Heartland will finally warm back above freezing over the weekend.

