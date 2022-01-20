Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A 44-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Jackson County on Wednesday night, January 19.

First responders were called to the crash on Old Highway 13, just east of Country Club Road, in rural Murphysboro at 9:31 p.m.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of a Nissan Maxima was traveling eastbound when he overcorrected on a curve in the road and lost control of the vehicle.

The car then went off of the roadway and hit a utility pole.

The force of the crash threw the driver, Rafael Jordon, into the back seat of the car.

The sheriff’s office said he was not wearing a seat belt.

Jordon was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

The sheriff’s office Traffic Crash Reconstructionist is investigating the crash.

The Carbondale Police Department, Jackson County Ambulance Service and the Jackson County Coroner’s Office assisted Jackson County deputies on the call.

