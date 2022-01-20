Blustery Conditions Today!

Partly cloudy skies this morning with frigid air over the Heartland. Most areas waking up in the teens with blustery northerly winds making it feel like the negative to low single digits. Highs will remain below freezing today only reaching the low to mid 20s by the afternoon. Northerly sustained winds at 10-15mph will make it feel like the teens today. Keep an eye out for icy road conditions especially on overpasses and bridges.

Slick spots will continue tonight with temperatures dipping back into the single digits north and most counties in the low teens. Wind chills will remain in the single digits heading into Friday morning. Friday high temps will remain below freezing again with feel like temps in the teens and 20s.

We will warm back above freezing by the weekend. The end of the week and this weekend look dry.

-Lisa

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.