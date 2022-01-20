Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Blustery Conditions Today!

Winter Layers Needed All Day...
A beautiful sunset on Lake of Egypt in Williamson County, Illinois.
A beautiful sunset on Lake of Egypt in Williamson County, Illinois.(Source: cNews/Bruce Griffith)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 3:18 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Partly cloudy skies this morning with frigid air over the Heartland. Most areas waking up in the teens with blustery northerly winds making it feel like the negative to low single digits. Highs will remain below freezing today only reaching the low to mid 20s by the afternoon. Northerly sustained winds at 10-15mph will make it feel like the teens today. Keep an eye out for icy road conditions especially on overpasses and bridges.

Slick spots will continue tonight with temperatures dipping back into the single digits north and most counties in the low teens. Wind chills will remain in the single digits heading into Friday morning. Friday high temps will remain below freezing again with feel like temps in the teens and 20s.

We will warm back above freezing by the weekend. The end of the week and this weekend look dry.

-Lisa

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water on the area roads will likely begin to freeze, especially on bridges and overpasses, so...
First Alert: Tracking rain, sleet, snow tonight as temps drop
Nicholas Talley, 26, of Jackson, Mo., was charged with possession of a controlled substance,...
Car chase leads officers from Cape Girardeau to Illinois
They said more than 220 people in Cape Girardeau County are required to register as sex...
Cape Girardeau Co. Sheriff’s Office finds 16 non-compliant registered sex offenders
Police and an ambulance were on scene at the apartment complex Legends Cape Girardeau.
Cape Girardeau police looking for man after report of gunshots at apartment complex
Mackenzie Hopkins, 24, was found murdered and her 4-year-old daughter is in critical condition.
Mom killed, 4-year-old daughter bludgeoned and left for dead

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Light snow showers through the evening
Watch First Alert Weather on 1/19 at 10 p.m.
First Alert Weather on 1/19 at 10 p.m.
Watch First Alert Weather 1/19 at 6 p.m.
First Alert Weather on 1/19 at 6 p.m.
Watch First Alert Weather on 1/19 at 5 p.m.
First Alert Weather on 1/19 at 5 p.m.