Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Approval of COVID-19 vaccine for young children may take another month, Fauci says

Dr. Anthony Fauci said some tweaks to the dosage is needed for some young children.
Dr. Anthony Fauci said some tweaks to the dosage is needed for some young children.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children under the age of five could be coming soon.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he hopes it will be available within a month but that it may take a little longer.

Fauci said the timeframe is up to the Food and Drug Administration.

He said studies show Pfizer’s dose for children six months to 24 months provided an adequate response, but that wasn’t the case for children 2 to 4 years old.

Fauci said Pfizer is still determining the correct dose, so it might take longer to get the data to the FDA.

Right now, children younger than 5 are the only group for whom the FDA has not approved a COVID-19 vaccine.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water on the area roads will likely begin to freeze, especially on bridges and overpasses, so...
First Alert: Tracking rain, sleet, snow tonight as temps drop
Nicholas Talley, 26, of Jackson, Mo., was charged with possession of a controlled substance,...
Car chase leads officers from Cape Girardeau to Illinois
They said more than 220 people in Cape Girardeau County are required to register as sex...
Cape Girardeau Co. Sheriff’s Office finds 16 non-compliant registered sex offenders
Mackenzie Hopkins, 24, was found murdered and her 4-year-old daughter is in critical condition.
Mom killed, 4-year-old daughter bludgeoned and left for dead
Police and an ambulance were on scene at the apartment complex Legends Cape Girardeau.
Cape Girardeau police looking for man after report of gunshots at apartment complex

Latest News

When he returned home, Kayden proudly wore his Superman costume and was joined by a few more...
Family calls 6-year-old a hero for saving his baby sister’s life
FILE - Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI sits in St. Peter's Basilica as he attends the ceremony...
Report faults retired Pope Benedict XVI for handling of sexual abuse cases in German diocese
Both southbound lanes of Interstate 69, near the Draffenville exit, in Marshall County were...
I-69 southbound lanes reopened in Marshall County after SEMI crash
Heartland Heritage 1/19/22
Heartland Heritage 1/19/22
LIVE: Gov. Beshear's Team Kentucky update