5th annual Journey Gala coming to Cape Girardeau on Saturday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Southeast Health Foundation is hosting its 5th annual Journey Gala this weekend.

Hundreds of people are scheduled to attend the event on Saturday, January 22, at the Drury Plaza Hotel Conference Center in Cape Girardeau.

The Gala raises money to help make the process of undergoing treatment for cancer less stressful. This includes free mammograms, nutritional supplements, wigs, transportation services and much more.

“It’s more important than ever for us to have this event because our cancer patients are still struggling,” said SoutheastHEALTH Foundation Executive Director Darah Jirkovsky. “Even with the pandemic, cancer doesn’t stop so we have to have this event to raise money to meet the necessities for our patients and for their families.”

You can also view their online silent auction on their website. You have until Saturday at 9:30 p.m. to bid on the items.

“We have over a hundred items in our silent auction,” she said. “Anywhere from jerseys from Cardinals baseball players, St. Louis Blues players, that are signed, getaways on the wine trail over in Southern Illinois, we have shopping experiences. All sorts of things.”

Money raised from this event goes towards the Cancer Care Fund which then helps the patients and family members.

This year’s “Journey” takes you to Tanzania, Africa for a Safari.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.