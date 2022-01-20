Heartland Votes
Advertisement

5th annual Journey Gala coming to Cape Girardeau on Saturday

A look back at the 2020 Journey Gala by the SoutheastHEALTH Foundation.
A look back at the 2020 Journey Gala by the SoutheastHEALTH Foundation.(Photo source; Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Southeast Health Foundation is hosting its 5th annual Journey Gala this weekend.

Hundreds of people are scheduled to attend the event on Saturday, January 22, at the Drury Plaza Hotel Conference Center in Cape Girardeau.

The Gala raises money to help make the process of undergoing treatment for cancer less stressful. This includes free mammograms, nutritional supplements, wigs, transportation services and much more.

“It’s more important than ever for us to have this event because our cancer patients are still struggling,” said SoutheastHEALTH Foundation Executive Director Darah Jirkovsky. “Even with the pandemic, cancer doesn’t stop so we have to have this event to raise money to meet the necessities for our patients and for their families.”

You can also view their online silent auction on their website. You have until Saturday at 9:30 p.m. to bid on the items.

“We have over a hundred items in our silent auction,” she said. “Anywhere from jerseys from Cardinals baseball players, St. Louis Blues players, that are signed, getaways on the wine trail over in Southern Illinois, we have shopping experiences. All sorts of things.”

Money raised from this event goes towards the Cancer Care Fund which then helps the patients and family members.

This year’s “Journey” takes you to Tanzania, Africa for a Safari.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police and an ambulance were on scene at the apartment complex Legends Cape Girardeau.
Cape Girardeau police looking for man after report of gunshots at apartment complex
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
Water on the area roads will likely begin to freeze, especially on bridges and overpasses, so...
First Alert: Tracking rain, sleet, snow tonight as temps drop
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
The driver did not yield and fled to Illinois where officers located the vehicle near Route 3.
Car chase leads officers from Cape Girardeau to Illinois

Latest News

The Safe House of Southeast Missouri has expanded its services for victims of abuse.
Safe House of Southeast Missouri helping more men and women in need
The legislative citation of appreciation was presented on the House floor by State...
Murray State University recognized by Ky. House of Representatives for help following Dec. storms
$10 = 40 meals for a child in need, and $150 would sponsor a child for an entire year.
Greenway Equipment, Jason Aldean give back to food banks in Southeast Missouri and Arkansas
According to police, the suspect and victim are known acquaintances.
Carbondale police looking for juvenile suspect in home invasion investigation