Western Ky. government agencies may qualify for recovery grants after Dec. tornadoes

The grant is available for a maximum of $40,000. (Source: stock image/Pexels)
The grant is available for a maximum of $40,000. (Source: stock image/Pexels)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Department for Libraries and Archives announced western Kentucky government agencies are eligible for grant money to help with the recovery, restoration and preservation of records.

Many local government records were damaged or lost in the quad-state tornado December 10-11.

“The recent storm and tornado disasters have had a far-reaching adverse effect on many Kentucky communities, including public agencies such as courthouses that handle and house important public documents,” said Governor Andy Beshear. “The Local Records Emergency Disaster Recovery Assistance Grant can help local government agencies take care of those important documents to preserve them for future generations.”

The grant is available for a maximum of $40,000.

“We want local agencies to do what’s necessary to recover these public documents without worrying or hesitating about funding the process,” said Terry Manuel, commissioner of KDLA and state librarian, archivist and records administrator.

The grants may be used only for the direct recovery of damaged or at-risk local public documents or to buy equipment destroyed in the storm, or its immediate aftermath necessary to allow the governmental office to access public records stored electronically and resume operations.

The application may be found online.

The Local Records Branch Manager Nicole Bryan may be contacted for further assistance at Nicole.Bryan@ky.gov or 502-564-1745.

