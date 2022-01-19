Residence damaged by gunfire in Carbondale, Ill.

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after a residence was damaged by gunfire on Tuesday night, January 18.

According to the police department, they responded to the 300 block of South Cedarview Street around 10:29 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

Officers learned a residence was damaged, but said no injuries were reported.

Police did not have any suspect information, currently.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-549-2121. You can also call the Carbondale/SIU Crimestoppers anonymous tip line at 618-549-COPS.

