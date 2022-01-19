Heartland Votes
Missouri Gov. Parson orders flags to fly at half-staff for St. Louis firefighter Benjamin Polson

Benjamin Polson/St. Louis Fire Dept.
(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson ordered U.S. and Missouri flags be flown at half-staff at all government buildings in the City of St. Louis, the Fire Fighters Memorial of Missouri in Kingdom City, and firehouses statewide on Thursday, January 20, from sunrise to sunset in honor of St. Louis Fire Department Firefighter Benjamin James Polson.

Polson attended Missouri State University and later Drury University.

On January 13, Firefighter Polson was among the firefighters who responded to a fire at a two-and-a-half-story brick structure in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood of St. Louis. After conducting a rapid primary search for victims and quickly extinguishing flames on the first floor, Firefighter Polson was among the firefighters who advanced to the second floor to search for victims and continue fighting the blaze. Firefighter Polson was killed when the roof and top story of the structure collapsed, burying him.

Polson, 33, had served with the St. Louis Fire Department since November 2019.

“Benjamin Polson was a second-generation firefighter with the St. Louis Fire Department who cared about the people with whom he served and those in the community whose lives he touched each day,” Governor Parson said. “Firefighter Polson died in the line of duty, willingly taking on risks in a highly dangerous profession so that others in St. Louis could be safer. He will always be remembered as an honorable, dedicated public servant who made the ultimate sacrifice because of his commitment to the well-being of others.”

The flags will be held at half-staff on the day Firefighter Polson is laid to rest. To view the proclamation, click here.

