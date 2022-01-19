Man arrested in shooting of off-duty Memphis police lieutenant

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - An arrest has been made after a Memphis police lieutenant was ambushed while heading to work Monday morning.

Anthony Carpenter, 42, is charged with attempted murder. Carpenter is in custody in Memphis and will be extradited to DeSoto County.

Anthony Carpenter (Source: WMC)

Capt. Jeremy Dodson with investigative services at the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department says witnesses and Ring camera footage helped them pinpoint a suspect. and the Memphis police gang unit made the arrest.

According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department, the shooter stopped at the victim’s driveway in a car and blocked him in as he was backing out of his driveway. Shots were fired. The victim was able to drive into a nearby field and get away.

“At this time, it appears to be a specific targeted, ambush-style,” said Capt. Jeremy Dodson with investigative services at the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department.

The officer is out of the hospital and is expected to be okay.

“Honestly, in DeSoto County, we like to think we treat every citizen the same,” said Dodson. “It wouldn’t matter if he was an off-duty MPD officer or anyone walking on the street. If you’re a citizen of DeSoto County, we’re going to put the same effort into solving their crimes as well.”

Authorities say no motive for the shooting has been determined. They say Carpenter has previous convictions for several crimes, including a second-degree murder conviction in 1998.

The lieutenant’s identity has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

