Light snow showers through the evening

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. We are tracking a mix of rain sleet and snow across the Heartland this evening. Temperatures are falling rapidly as well. Most areas will only receive around a half inch of snow but there will be a few localized areas that receive between one and two inches, mainly in our eastern counties. Water on the area roads will likely begin to freeze, especially on bridges and overpasses, so travel impacts need to be expected. The other story will be the fridge wind chills through the night into tomorrow morning. Lows by morning will reach the single digits northwest to the middle teens southeast. Wind chills will range from minus 5 to 5 above zero.

Thursday will be partly cloudy breezy and very cold. We will see high temperatures only reach the lower to middle 20s. Winds will be out of the north around 15MPH producing wind chills in the middle teens during the afternoon hours.

