Legislation introduced in Missouri House to honor young child killed by tornado

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KAIT) – A Missouri State Representative introduced legislation in the Missouri State House honoring a young Pemiscot County child killed by the deadly December tornadoes.

District 150 Representative Andrew McDaniel introduced HB2356 as “Biliary Atresia Awareness Day” bill. The bill would designate Oct. 1 of each year as the honorary day in memory of Annistyn Kate Rackley.

Annistyn, who was killed when a tornado hit her family’s Braggadocio home in December, was diagnosed with biliary atresia in 2012 after spending several days at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis. KAIT8 introduced you to Annistyn, and shared her condition, back in 2012.

HB2356 would encourage Missourians to “participate in appropriate events and activities to raise awareness about this rare congenital liver disease that occurs when bile ducts do not develop normally.”

Annistyn Rackley was at home with her mom Meghan, her dad Trey, and her two younger sisters when the tornado hit their home just east of Braggadocio.

Meghan was seriously hurt in the storm. She was released from the hospital in January and is recovering at a rehab center. Trey was released from the hospital the day after the tornado. Both of Annisytn’s sisters are recovering.

The legislation was referred to the Health and Mental Health Policy committee for review before being sent to the full house.

