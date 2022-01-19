Greenway Equipment, Jason Aldean give back to food banks in Southeast Missouri and Arkansas

MINER, Mo. (KFVS) - Greenway Equipment, Food banks in Missouri and Arkansas and Jason Aldean joined together to help end childhood hunger.

The collaboration between the agencies and Aldean is raising money to go towards the backpack programs at three area food banks.

A $10 donation will enter you in a drawing to win one of two John Deere Gators used by Jason Aldean, plus, 100 percent of the money raised will go to food for area students.

“Childhood hunger is a serious issue in southeast Missouri,” SEMO Food Bank Donor Relations Manager Heather Collier said. “And this is just one of those ways we are able to address that. It’s a great program that Greenway and Jason Aldean have come up with and we are incredibly grateful that they’ve continued to do this. This is the fourth year for this promotion and it’s grown every year.”

Greenway Equipment Poplar Bluff Location Manager Brian Capps said it’s important to have food to excel in everyday life goals.

“A lot of people don’t realize how prevalent it is in our area. It’ doesn’t matter what aspect of life you’re in, it’s hard to focus or be able to complete a task if you’re worried about hunger or you don’t know where the next food is going to come from,” Capps said. “For a kid to not have to worry about that and have security on their food, that allows them to focus on going to school and learning the day’s lesson and be able to take that forward.”

Capps said he is thankful for all the support from all those that donate and support the fundraiser.

“Because of the support of people in the area, over the last three years, we’ve been able to generate more than half-a-million dollars in fundraising to support the backpack program for the three food banks that operate in the Greenway Equipment area,” Capps said.

100% of the proceeds benefit the Foodbank Backpack Programs of Northeast Arkansas, Central Arkansas and Southeast Missouri.

The fundraiser has fed more than 3,500 children over the past three years.

To get involved, you can donate at gogreenway.com, stop by anyone of their 32 locations in Missouri or Arkansas or text GoBackpack to 44321.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.