Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Governor Beshear vetoes two redistricting bills

The Kentucky State Capitol (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)
The Kentucky State Capitol (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has vetoed two redistricting bills.

House Bill 2 deals with the boundaries for state House districts. The governor said the bill excessively splits several counties, including Fayette.

Senate Bill 3 involves the lines for U.S. Congressional districts.

The governor called it “unconstitutional political gerrymandering.”

With a super majority in both chambers, Republicans have enough votes to overturn the vetoes.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water on the area roads will likely begin to freeze, especially on bridges and overpasses, so...
First Alert: Tracking rain, sleet, snow tonight as temps drop
Nicholas Talley, 26, of Jackson, Mo., was charged with possession of a controlled substance,...
Car chase leads officers from Cape Girardeau to Illinois
They said more than 220 people in Cape Girardeau County are required to register as sex...
Cape Girardeau Co. Sheriff’s Office finds 16 non-compliant registered sex offenders
Police and an ambulance were on scene at the apartment complex Legends Cape Girardeau.
Cape Girardeau police looking for man after report of gunshots at apartment complex
Mackenzie Hopkins, 24, was found murdered and her 4-year-old daughter is in critical condition.
Mom killed, 4-year-old daughter bludgeoned and left for dead

Latest News

A 44-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Jackson County on Wednesday night,...
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Jackson County
Heartland sheriff’s office offers new incentive to hire more staff
Heartland sheriff’s office offers new incentive to hire more staff
West Kentucky Community and Technical College will close their campus due to inclement weather...
WKTC closes campus Thurs. due to increased COVID-19 cases, bad weather
Rackley Family Photo
Legislation introduced in Missouri House to honor young child killed by tornado
Legislation was filed this week in the Missouri legislature in honor of a child killed in the...
Legislation introduced in Missouri House to honor young child killed by tornado