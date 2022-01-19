Heartland Votes
Gov. Pritzker to hold update on COVID-19 surge

Governor JB Pritzker will be holding a briefing on the the surge of COVID-19 cases in Illinois...
Governor JB Pritzker will be holding a briefing on the the surge of COVID-19 cases in Illinois on Wednesday, January 19.(KFYR)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker will be holding a briefing on the the surge of COVID-19 cases in Illinois on Wednesday, January 19.

The governor will give the update at 2:30 p.m. from the James R. Thompson Center in Chicago.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, there were 20,483 new COVID-19 cases, 36 additional virus-related deaths and 183,919 tests conducted Tuesday.

Illinois’ test positivity rate is currently 15.4 percent.

IDPH reports there has been a total of 2,682,983 COVID-19 cases, 29,350 deaths and 20,054,921 vaccines administered in Illinois.

