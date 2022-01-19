First Alert: Rain to change over to freezing rain, sleet, snow; plan for slick travel

(KFVS) - A wintry mix could impact travel this afternoon and evening.

Today will start off mild in the low 40s, with a few sprinkles possible.

An arctic front moving through the Heartland during the first half of the day will bring very cold air. This will allow temps to drop into the low 30s and 20s by the afternoon.

Behind the front, rain will transition into freezing rain, sleet and then completely over to snow.

Slick travel conditions are expected this afternoon through tonight.

Isolated areas, mainly in our central and southern counties, could see a few hundredths of an inch of ice.

Snow accumulation will range between a 1/2 inch to 1 inch. Isolated areas under a heavier band of snow could see 1 to 3 inches of snow, which will accumulate quickly.

If you are traveling today, you can check current road conditions by clicking on the links below.

Icy road conditions are expected to continue Thursday and Friday because of sub-freezing temperatures.

Bitterly cold wind chills will make it feel like the negative digits early Thursday morning.

Highs on Thursday will only reach the low 20s, but wind chills will be in the teens.

