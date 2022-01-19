Heartland Votes
Doniphan man sentenced for trying to meet juvenile for sex

By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A federal judge sentenced a Doniphan man to 12 years in prison for attempting to meet a juvenile for sex.

The charges against 35-year-old Joshua J. Damon stem from an investigation in which an undercover law enforcement officer posed as a 14-year-old boy and chatted with Damon on social media.

According to court documents, Damon asked repeatedly to meet the minor in person for sex.

Police arrested Damon on the evening of February 25, 2021, when he showed up to meet the juvenile at a location in Doniphan.

Damon pleaded guilty to the charge of attempted enticement of a minor during a hearing last year.

After he serves his sentence, Damon will be required to register as a sex offender for life.

The case was investigated by Missouri State Highway Patrol and the FBI. Assistant United States Attorney Jack Koester handled the prosecution for the government.

