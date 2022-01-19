Deadline approaching for FEMA assistance for Ky. residents affected by tornado

WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - The deadline for western Kentucky residents to apply for FEMA assistance is quickly approaching.

Homeowners and renters who suffered damage as a result of the December 10 severe storms and tornadoes have until February 11 to apply.

If you live in Barren, Caldwell, Christian, Fulton, Graves, Hart, Hickman, Hopkins, Logan, Lyon, Marion, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Taylor and Warren counties, you may be eligible for grants from FEMA and low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Applying for help is free. Go online at DisasterAssistance.gov, call 800-621-3362, or use the FEMA mobile app.

For more information about Kentucky tornado recovery, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4630.

