City of Mounds, Ill. to get new trash service

MOUNDS, Ill. (KFVS) - A Heartland community has a new trash service.

City officials in Mounds are working to transition the service to a new company to help the public with better rates.

“There is no problems, there is no hidden agendas. It’s just what it is,” said Freddie Brown, mayor pro tem of Mounds.

Recently, he put out a bid for a new city trash service to get better services for the community.

“This company, GFL, is the one that succeeded in the bid,” he said.

GFL, which stands for Green For Life, is an evolving, innovative, diverse trash service that helps keep streets clean and safe, at a lower cost.

“We try to do better and have rates and get better services done. We are just in a transitional period of moving the dumpsters out and bringing in the new dumpsters.”

Trash cans have been collected by the old trash company, waiting to be removed. But the new trash company will be distributing dumpsters and trash cans throughout the city later this week.

“They started removing the old cans yesterday,” Brown explained.

He asked the public to be patient as the service change-over happens.

“We had put out on social media to just hold the trash until the new cans come out,” he said.

But for the residents who currently have a build buildup of trash, Brown said, “We do have roll dumpsters if someone can’t wait. They can go on the outskirts of town, here on the outside of town on the south end, or at the park. We have a roll off dumpster, they can come and put their trash in there if they need to.”

The delivery of the new trash cans will be January 20 and the first pickup date will be the Jan. 27.

