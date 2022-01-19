Heartland Votes
Carbondale police looking for juvenile suspect in home invasion investigation

By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are looking for a juvenile suspect in connection to a home invasion investigation.

According to Carbondale police, officers responded to the 600 block of East Searing Street around 12:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 19 for a report of a juvenile suspect who entered a home, showed a gun and demanded money.

They say the suspect hit the victim while holding the gun.

According to police, the suspect and victim are known acquaintances.

They said the suspect left the scene and was last seen running south.

The victim declined medical treatment.

As a precaution, police said they contacted Thomas School and advised administrators to lock down temporarily due to the nature of the call and because the school was near where the suspect was seen running.

The lockdown has since been lifted after officers spotted the suspect later and he was farther away from the school.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-549-2121 or the Carbondale/SIU Crimestoppers anonymous tip line at 618-549-COPS.

