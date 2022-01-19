Car chase leads officers from Cape Girardeau to Illinois

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An attempted traffic stop led to a chase involving Cape Girardeau Police.

According to Sgt. Joey Hann, an officer attempted to stop a vehicle near South Sprigg and Highway 74.

The driver did not yield and fled to Illinois where officers located the vehicle near Route 3.

The motorist then jumped from the vehicle and ran way and swam a diversionary channel.

Police managed to find the suspect following a brief foot chase.

The suspect is facing multiple charges following the incident.

