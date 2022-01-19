Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Cape Girardeau Co. Sheriff’s Office finds 16 non-compliant registered sex offenders

They said more than 220 people in Cape Girardeau County are required to register as sex...
They said more than 220 people in Cape Girardeau County are required to register as sex offenders.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Deputies found 16 registered sex offenders in the county were non-compliant during a recent check.

Cape Girardeau County deputies and the United States Marshal’s Service conducted the compliance checks January 11-12.

They said more than 220 people in the county are required to register as sex offenders.

In the State of Missouri, there are more than 18,000 sex offenders.

According to the sheriff’s office, the top three offenses reported for Missouri sex offenders are statutory rape, child molestation and sodomy.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police and an ambulance were on scene at the apartment complex Legends Cape Girardeau.
Cape Girardeau police looking for man after report of gunshots at apartment complex
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Plan for slick travel conditions Wednesday afternoon through the evening. Rain will be...
First Alert: Rain to change over to freezing rain, sleet, snow; plan for slick travel
The driver did not yield and fled to Illinois where officers located the vehicle near Route 3.
Car chase leads officers from Cape Girardeau to Illinois

Latest News

The grant is available for a maximum of $40,000. (Source: stock image/Pexels)
Western Ky. government agencies may qualify for recovery grants after Dec. tornadoes
Governor JB Pritzker will be holding a briefing on the the surge of COVID-19 cases in Illinois...
Gov. Pritzker to hold update on COVID-19 surge
A federal judge sentenced a Doniphan man to 12 years in prison for attempting to meet a...
Doniphan man sentenced for trying to meet juvenile for sex
Murray man facing attempted murder charge
Murray man facing attempted murder charge