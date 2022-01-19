Cape Girardeau Co. Sheriff’s Office finds 16 non-compliant registered sex offenders

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Deputies found 16 registered sex offenders in the county were non-compliant during a recent check.

Cape Girardeau County deputies and the United States Marshal’s Service conducted the compliance checks January 11-12.

They said more than 220 people in the county are required to register as sex offenders.

In the State of Missouri, there are more than 18,000 sex offenders.

According to the sheriff’s office, the top three offenses reported for Missouri sex offenders are statutory rape, child molestation and sodomy.

