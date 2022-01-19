Bootheel Bluegrass Festival coming to southeast Missouri

FRUITLAND, Mo. (KFVS) - The Bootheel Bluegrass Festival is set to kick off later this week in southeast Missouri.

The festival has a lineup of half a dozen performers that are looking to play some music in front of hundreds of people.

The festival will be set up at the Bavarian Halle in Fruitland, by the Drury Inn.

Organizers say it’s going to be a great show.

“It’s a wholesome music, it’s a family oriented music and it’s a fun music,” Bull Harman said. “Especially nowadays, it just kind of takes people’s minds away from everyday things that happen all the time.”

The three day event kicks off on Thursday, Jan. 20, at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at the door.

